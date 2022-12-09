Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Increases Stock Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,502 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,136 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $16,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,458,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,435,000 after acquiring an additional 118,028 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 22.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,753,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,702 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $513,164,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 37.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,012,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,172,000 after acquiring an additional 819,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,127,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,716,000 after acquiring an additional 42,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

TTWO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $161.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $162.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.59.

TTWO stock opened at $100.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.92. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.00 and a 52-week high of $182.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -916.27, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.76.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.15). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

