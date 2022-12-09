Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Raises Stock Position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 500,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 70,096 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned approximately 0.25% of Huntsman worth $14,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HUN. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 486.7% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Huntsman during the second quarter worth $67,000. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HUN opened at $27.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.65. Huntsman Co. has a 12 month low of $23.53 and a 12 month high of $41.65.

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.71. Huntsman had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Huntsman’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 15.83%.

HUN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Huntsman from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Huntsman in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.07.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

