Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 1,407 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 254,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,407 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $25,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PM shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Argus upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.50.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of PM stock opened at $102.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.85. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $82.85 and a one year high of $112.48. The firm has a market cap of $158.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.70.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 118.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 90.55%.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.