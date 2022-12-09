Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 557 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,139 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $20,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in International Business Machines by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 329,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,816,000 after buying an additional 9,996 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 30.9% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 8,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total transaction of $445,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,083.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director David N. Farr bought 1,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total value of $445,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,083.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IBM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Societe Generale reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.40.

International Business Machines stock opened at $147.78 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.54 and a fifty-two week high of $150.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.87, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.51.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The company had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 481.76%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

