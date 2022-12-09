Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 636 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,877 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 636 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $19,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.4% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 8,959 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 16.6% during the first quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 124.6% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,006 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,630,000 after buying an additional 7,215 shares in the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.21.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:LOW opened at $203.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.12. The stock has a market cap of $126.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.12 and a 1-year high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. The company had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.14%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.