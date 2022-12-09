Pulse Seismic (TSE:PSD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.73

Pulse Seismic Inc. (TSE:PSD – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$1.73 and last traded at C$1.75, with a volume of 29160 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.79.

Pulse Seismic Stock Down 2.2 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.87 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.99. The stock has a market cap of C$93.86 million and a P/E ratio of 44.75. The company has a current ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Pulse Seismic Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.0125 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 11th. Pulse Seismic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

Pulse Seismic Company Profile

Pulse Seismic Inc acquires, markets, and licenses two-dimensional (2D) and three-dimensional (3D) seismic data for the energy sector in Western Canada. Its data library covers principal areas in Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. The company's seismic data is used by oil and natural gas exploration and development companies.

