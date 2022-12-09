Qtum (QTUM) Market Capitalization Achieves $226.68 Million

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. Over the last seven days, Qtum has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Qtum has a total market cap of $226.68 million and approximately $31.89 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can now be bought for about $2.17 or 0.00012633 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,276.23 or 0.07428303 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00036457 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00078691 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00056509 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001300 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00009899 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00025488 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001517 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,445,346 coins. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

