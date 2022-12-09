Quantstamp Market Cap Hits $7.84 Million (QSP)

Quantstamp (QSP) traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 9th. Quantstamp has a total market cap of $7.84 million and $29,651.91 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Quantstamp has traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar. One Quantstamp token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000064 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Quantstamp Profile

Quantstamp’s genesis date was November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 tokens. The official website for Quantstamp is quantstamp.com. Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantstamp is https://reddit.com/r/quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Quantstamp Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantstamp is a protocol that aims to create a scalable and cost-effective audit system for all smart contracts on the Ethereum network. The protocol will use the SAT solver software to verify the solidity of the program. In order to have the necessary computing power for the software, the Quantstamp will leverage a distributed network of participants.Quantstamp token (QSP) is an ERC-20 token that will benefit the users in several ways. QSP will reward those who contribute to the software for verifying the solidity programs, who run the Quantstamp validation node (a specialized node on the Ethereum network), and those who find bugs on the smart contracts.”

