QUASA (QUA) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $104.60 Million

QUASA (QUA) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. During the last seven days, QUASA has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. QUASA has a market capitalization of $104.60 million and $124,818.61 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QUASA token can currently be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00010841 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005832 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00035934 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00046278 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005738 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00020865 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.00 or 0.00239131 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003691 BTC.

About QUASA

QUA is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00135983 USD and is down -0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $130,033.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

