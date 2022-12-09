Radicle 1-Day Volume Tops $3.29 Million (RAD)

Radicle (RAD) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 9th. Radicle has a market cap of $57.25 million and approximately $3.29 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radicle coin can now be bought for approximately $1.65 or 0.00009629 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Radicle has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001955 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000280 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000347 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $956.62 or 0.05579870 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $86.53 or 0.00504415 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000254 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,172.25 or 0.30150369 BTC.
About Radicle
Radicle launched on February 15th, 2021. Radicle’s total supply is 99,998,580 coins and its circulating supply is 34,683,548 coins. Radicle’s official website is radicle.xyz. Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radicle_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radicle’s official message board is radicle.community.
Radicle Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radicle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radicle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radicle using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Radicle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radicle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.