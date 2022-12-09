Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJF) Trading Up 5.5%

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJF – Get Rating) was up 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $59.28 and last traded at $59.28. Approximately 110 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.16.
Randstad Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.70.
About Randstad
Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as payroll services. The company also offers on-site solutions for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professional segments.
