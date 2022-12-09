Raymond James Cuts XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Price Target to $46.00

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from $70.00 to $46.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

XPO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of XPO Logistics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $96.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $87.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $66.48.

Shares of NYSE:XPO opened at $35.79 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.04. XPO Logistics has a one year low of $24.51 and a one year high of $47.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

XPO Logistics ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 43.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Electron Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 666,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,491,000 after acquiring an additional 266,353 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in XPO Logistics by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 67,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,912,000 after purchasing an additional 19,665 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in XPO Logistics by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 9,880 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in XPO Logistics by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 71,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in XPO Logistics by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 27,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

