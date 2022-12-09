Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Stake Lessened by White Pine Capital LLC

White Pine Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 11,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 13.6% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the first quarter worth $553,000. 76.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raymond James Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RJF traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.81. 4,502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,272,073. Raymond James has a one year low of $84.86 and a one year high of $126.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.33 and its 200 day moving average is $103.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.05.

Raymond James Increases Dividend

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 19.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on RJF. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Raymond James from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Raymond James to $118.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Raymond James presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.60.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

