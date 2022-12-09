Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Stock Price Down 7%

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.66 and last traded at $8.69. Approximately 15,451 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,356,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RXRX shares. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. KeyCorp started coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 9.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -6.04 and a beta of -0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.58.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Recursion Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Shafique Virani sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total transaction of $133,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,773 shares in the company, valued at $1,252,807.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, COO Tina Marriott Larson sold 16,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total value of $173,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 205,107 shares in the company, valued at $2,227,462.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Shafique Virani sold 10,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total value of $133,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,807.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 214,611 shares of company stock worth $2,281,944. Company insiders own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXRX. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 80,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 12,903 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% during the first quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 28,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,336,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,571,000 after acquiring an additional 36,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 373,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 6,294 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.16% of the company’s stock.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.

