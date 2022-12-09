Reef Casino Trust (ASX:RCT) Increases Dividend to $0.22 Per Share

Reef Casino Trust (ASX:RCT – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Friday, December 9th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of 0.224 per share on Monday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. This is a boost from Reef Casino Trust’s previous final dividend of $0.09.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Reef Casino Trust owns and leases the Reef Hotel Casino complex located in Cairns, North Queensland, Australia. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Brisbane, Australia. Reef Casino Trust is a subsidiary of Reef Casino Investments Pty Ltd.

