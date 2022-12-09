Reef Casino Trust (ASX:RCT) Increases Dividend to $0.22 Per Share

Reef Casino Trust (ASX:RCT – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Friday, December 9th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of 0.224 per share on Monday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. This is a boost from Reef Casino Trust’s previous final dividend of $0.09.
Reef Casino Trust Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.08.
About Reef Casino Trust
