Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Raised to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $170.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $145.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RGA. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $112.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $137.67.

Reinsurance Group of America Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE RGA opened at $143.44 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.85. Reinsurance Group of America has a 52 week low of $96.83 and a 52 week high of $148.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.91.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reinsurance Group of America

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 37.74%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 49.2% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the second quarter worth about $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the third quarter worth about $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 245.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 53.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

