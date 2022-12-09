Relay Medical (OTCMKTS:RYMDF) Stock Price Up 11.5%

Relay Medical Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYMDF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 11.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10. Approximately 1,001 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 68,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

Relay Medical Trading Up 11.5 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.08.

About Relay Medical

(Get Rating)

Relay Medical Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development of novel medical devices for in vitro diagnostics and point-of-care testing. Its platform technologies include HemoPalm and Pharmatrac. The HemoPalm develops a POCT unit-use cartridge based blood analyzer with full enterprise capabilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Relay Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relay Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.