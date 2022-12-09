Relay Token (RELAY) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $593.39

Relay Token (RELAY) traded 19.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 9th. One Relay Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000723 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Relay Token has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar. Relay Token has a market cap of $3.17 billion and $593.39 worth of Relay Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $978.78 or 0.05699851 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.25 or 0.00508100 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,215.25 or 0.30370640 BTC.

About Relay Token

Relay Token’s genesis date was August 2nd, 2021. Relay Token’s total supply is 8,865,480 tokens. The official message board for Relay Token is medium.com/@relay_chain. Relay Token’s official website is www.relaychain.com. Relay Token’s official Twitter account is @relay_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Relay Token

According to CryptoCompare, “RelayChain.com provides cross-chain token transfers between the world's leading blockchains. Facilitating cross-chain DeFi interoperability to partners via BaaS (Bridging as a Service). Liquidity providers are rewarded in the chain’s native gas token (ETH, AVAX, MATIC, BNB, HT, etc).”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Relay Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Relay Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Relay Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

