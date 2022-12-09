Renault (EPA:RNO) PT Set at €33.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Renault (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) received a €33.00 ($34.74) price objective from analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 3.37% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €43.00 ($45.26) target price on shares of Renault in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group set a €33.00 ($34.74) target price on shares of Renault in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($42.11) price objective on shares of Renault in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €33.00 ($34.74) price objective on shares of Renault in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €31.00 ($32.63) price objective on shares of Renault in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Shares of RNO traded down €0.35 ($0.37) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €34.15 ($35.95). 2,197,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,290,000. Renault has a fifty-two week low of €73.71 ($77.59) and a fifty-two week high of €100.70 ($106.00). The business’s 50 day moving average is €31.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is €28.79.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

