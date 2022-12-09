Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 6,144 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 399,570 shares.The stock last traded at $25.07 and had previously closed at $24.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on REPL shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Replimune Group to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Replimune Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Replimune Group from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Replimune Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Replimune Group Trading Up 3.2 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.91 and its 200 day moving average is $18.36. The company has a current ratio of 16.12, a quick ratio of 16.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 1.86.

Institutional Trading of Replimune Group

About Replimune Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REPL. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Replimune Group during the second quarter valued at $3,781,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Replimune Group in the first quarter worth approximately $1,479,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 12.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 15,169 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC grew its position in Replimune Group by 32.8% during the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 219,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 54,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Replimune Group by 108.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd now owns 155,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after buying an additional 80,720 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immuno-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immunotherapy platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

Further Reading

