Request 24 Hour Volume Hits $7.90 Million (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded up 3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 9th. Request has a market capitalization of $96.49 million and $7.90 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Request token can now be purchased for about $0.0965 or 0.00000563 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Request has traded up 3.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00010849 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005833 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00035934 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00046084 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005725 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00020983 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.03 or 0.00239302 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003691 BTC.

Request is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official website for Request is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.09590493 USD and is up 5.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 91 active market(s) with $1,529,424.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

