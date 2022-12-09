Request (REQ) Price Hits $0.0959

Request (REQ) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 9th. Request has a total market capitalization of $95.90 million and $2.46 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request token can now be purchased for $0.0959 or 0.00000556 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Request has traded up 4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00010628 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005798 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00035711 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00046812 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005726 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00020841 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.64 or 0.00241406 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Request Profile

REQ is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The official website for Request is request.network. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.09590493 USD and is up 5.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 91 active market(s) with $1,529,424.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

