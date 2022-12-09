Request (REQ) Price Reaches $0.0967

Request (REQ) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. In the last seven days, Request has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar. Request has a total market capitalization of $96.68 million and $3.79 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Request token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0967 or 0.00000563 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00010806 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005823 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00035898 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00046551 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005720 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00020819 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.35 or 0.00240763 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Request Profile

REQ is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Request is request.network. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.09590493 USD and is up 5.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 91 active market(s) with $1,529,424.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

