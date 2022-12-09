Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) Trading Up 3.4%

Resolute Mining Limited (LON:RSG – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 3.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 11.40 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 11.38 ($0.14). Approximately 72,801 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 87,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11 ($0.13).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Resolute Mining from GBX 49 ($0.60) to GBX 37 ($0.45) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Resolute Mining Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 11.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 13.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.69, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of £140.19 million and a PE ratio of -0.48.

About Resolute Mining

Resolute Mining Limited engages in mining, exploration, development, operation, and production of gold properties in Africa, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It also owns Mako Gold Mine in Senegal, West Africa.

Further Reading

