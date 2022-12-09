Retirement Income Solutions Inc Buys 1,989 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 680.5% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the second quarter worth $78,000.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

DSI traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $74.95. 5,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,769. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.78. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a twelve month low of $64.72 and a twelve month high of $93.70.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

