Retirement Income Solutions Inc Buys 5,804 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,804 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises 0.7% of Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 193.9% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

IWR stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,915,794. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.12. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $60.73 and a 1 year high of $83.57.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

