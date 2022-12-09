Retirement Income Solutions Inc Makes New Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,046,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,964,000 after acquiring an additional 456,341 shares in the last quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 748.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 24,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 21,636 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $139.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,114. The company has a 50 day moving average of $133.30 and a 200-day moving average of $134.95. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $119.81 and a one year high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

