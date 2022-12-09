Retirement Income Solutions Inc Purchases 2,932 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 1.8% of Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 974.6% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 775.0% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000.

Shares of SPYV traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.79. The company had a trading volume of 105,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,537,609. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.08. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $42.99.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

