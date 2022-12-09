Retirement Income Solutions Inc Purchases New Stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 85,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,000. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDBC. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,332,000. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 40.5% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 9,793 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 26.5% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 354,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,259,000 after purchasing an additional 74,395 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 105.6% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 72,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 37,102 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 13.6% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 88,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 10,630 shares during the period.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PDBC traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $16.21. 110,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,891,905. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.22 and a fifty-two week high of $20.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.62.

