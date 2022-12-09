Retirement Income Solutions Inc Sells 2,591 Shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,591 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 344,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,562,000 after acquiring an additional 61,570 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 217.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 202,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,309,000 after acquiring an additional 138,939 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 199,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,123,000 after acquiring an additional 21,517 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 191,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,854,000 after acquiring an additional 33,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 172,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,194,000 after acquiring an additional 32,542 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

BATS NUMV traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.13. The stock had a trading volume of 45,948 shares. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $25.05 and a 12 month high of $29.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.72.

