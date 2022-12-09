Retirement Income Solutions Inc Takes Position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 11.4% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 42,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 4,296 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Main Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 110,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 7,716 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 15.3% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 32.1% in the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 128,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 31,281 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of SUSB stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,824. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.89. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.18 and a 52 week high of $25.67.

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

