RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) CEO Paul W. Nester Acquires 500 Shares

RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Rating) CEO Paul W. Nester acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.50 per share, for a total transaction of $11,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,646,269. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

RGC Resources Price Performance

RGC Resources stock opened at $22.57 on Friday. RGC Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.01 and a 52 week high of $24.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.86 million, a PE ratio of -6.34 and a beta of -0.12.

RGC Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be given a $0.1975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 17th. This is a positive change from RGC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RGC Resources

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of RGC Resources by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 99,322 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in RGC Resources by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,386 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in RGC Resources by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,501 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in RGC Resources by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,921 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in RGC Resources by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 112,773 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RGC Resources in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

About RGC Resources

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,157 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 6 metering stations.

