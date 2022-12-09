RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) CEO Paul W. Nester Acquires 500 Shares

RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Rating) CEO Paul W. Nester acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.50 per share, for a total transaction of $11,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,646,269. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
RGC Resources Price Performance
RGC Resources stock opened at $22.57 on Friday. RGC Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.01 and a 52 week high of $24.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.86 million, a PE ratio of -6.34 and a beta of -0.12.
RGC Resources Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be given a $0.1975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 17th. This is a positive change from RGC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On RGC Resources
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RGC Resources in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
About RGC Resources
RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,157 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 6 metering stations.
Featured Stories
