RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RGCO opened at $22.57 on Wednesday. RGC Resources has a twelve month low of $18.01 and a twelve month high of $24.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $221.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.34 and a beta of -0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.09.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in RGC Resources by 11.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,921 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 105,448 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 6,572 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,501 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 103,970 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 47,265 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 7,769 shares during the period.

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,157 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 6 metering stations.

