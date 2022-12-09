RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.59-$0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $523.00 million-$529.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $544.97 million. RingCentral also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.97-$1.98 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on RNG. Mizuho cut their price target on RingCentral from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. BTIG Research cut RingCentral from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on RingCentral from $59.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $83.87.

RingCentral Stock Performance

NYSE RNG traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.68. 20,816 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,518,829. RingCentral has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $201.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.78.

Insider Transactions at RingCentral

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RingCentral

In other news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 2,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total value of $83,365.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,668,203.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 2,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total transaction of $83,365.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,668,203.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total transaction of $72,683.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 110,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,406,352.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 16,052 shares of company stock worth $586,905 in the last 90 days. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 51.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in RingCentral by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,705 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in RingCentral by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,999 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 1.2% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 61,232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,177,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 40.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,705 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

