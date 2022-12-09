Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Insider Sells £276,544.44 in Stock

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) insider Jakob Stausholm sold 4,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,571 ($67.93), for a total value of £276,544.44 ($337,208.19).

Rio Tinto Group Stock Up 2.9 %

RIO stock opened at GBX 5,780 ($70.48) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £93.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 652.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 5,115.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5,054.12. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,424.50 ($53.95) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,343 ($77.34).

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,300 ($52.43) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,990 ($73.04) to GBX 5,900 ($71.94) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,200 ($75.60) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,580 ($68.04) to GBX 5,450 ($66.46) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,303.85 ($64.67).

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.