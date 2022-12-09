RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) President Patrick W. Galley Sells 7,309 Shares of Stock

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI – Get Rating) President Patrick W. Galley sold 7,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total value of $129,003.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $17.16 on Friday. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.59 and a 12 month high of $23.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.92.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.104 dividend. This is a boost from RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.
The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.
