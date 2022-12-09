RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) President Patrick W. Galley Sells 7,309 Shares of Stock

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI – Get Rating) President Patrick W. Galley sold 7,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total value of $129,003.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $17.16 on Friday. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.59 and a 12 month high of $23.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.92.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.104 dividend. This is a boost from RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

Institutional Trading of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 3.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 179,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 6,055 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 62,862 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 142,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 24,029 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 97,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 41,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $815,000.

The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

