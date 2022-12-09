RMB Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,730 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Win Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total value of $10,250,284.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total value of $10,250,284.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Down 1.6 %

CVX traded down $2.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $170.71. The stock had a trading volume of 116,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,216,812. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.62. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $110.73 and a 52 week high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 19.18 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 32.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on CVX. HSBC upped their price target on Chevron to $187.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Chevron from $186.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.84.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

