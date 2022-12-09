RMB Capital Management LLC Acquires 5,842 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,842 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $9,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $218.02. 16,465 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,148,005. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $211.33 and its 200-day moving average is $215.94. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $192.01 and a 52 week high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

