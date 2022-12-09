RMB Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

RMB Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,258 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Visteon worth $12,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visteon by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 90,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,332,000 after purchasing an additional 17,020 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Visteon by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 318,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,022,000 after purchasing an additional 97,927 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in Visteon during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,453,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Visteon by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 459,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,641,000 after buying an additional 61,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Visteon by 436.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 339,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,193,000 after buying an additional 276,419 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VC traded down $4.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $140.55. The company had a trading volume of 627 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,784. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.10 and a beta of 1.79. Visteon Co. has a 52 week low of $88.82 and a 52 week high of $152.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $134.75 and its 200 day moving average is $125.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.63.

In other Visteon news, Director David L. Treadwell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.59, for a total value of $281,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,191.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Visteon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $112.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Visteon from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Visteon to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Visteon from $119.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Visteon in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.21.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

