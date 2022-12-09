RMB Capital Management LLC Has $10.92 Million Stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

RMB Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $10,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXPO. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exponent by 86.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 379,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,694,000 after buying an additional 176,062 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Exponent by 30.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 753,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,964,000 after purchasing an additional 175,563 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Exponent by 541.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 194,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,828,000 after purchasing an additional 164,500 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Exponent during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,665,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Exponent by 550.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 172,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,785,000 after purchasing an additional 146,028 shares in the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPO traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.91. 383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,981. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.47 and a beta of 0.63. Exponent, Inc. has a one year low of $80.97 and a one year high of $124.36.

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $115.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.00 million. Exponent had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 27.40%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Exponent’s payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

In related news, VP Bradley A. James sold 575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.21, for a total value of $55,320.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,155.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exponent in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Exponent in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

