RMB Capital Management LLC Has $6.03 Million Stock Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

RMB Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $6,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Markel by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Markel by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Markel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,158,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Markel by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Markel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $586,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Markel stock traded up $9.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,298.90. 123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,913. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,218.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,243.15. Markel Co. has a 52 week low of $1,064.09 and a 52 week high of $1,519.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of -131.17 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MKL shares. TheStreet raised shares of Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Markel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,450.00.

In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,230.60 per share, for a total transaction of $61,530.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 42,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,841,486.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

