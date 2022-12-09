RMB Capital Management LLC Increases Position in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 295,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.88% of TriCo Bancshares worth $13,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TCBK. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in TriCo Bancshares by 473.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in TriCo Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $133,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in TriCo Bancshares by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in TriCo Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $274,000. 61.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TriCo Bancshares alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TCBK shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on TriCo Bancshares to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on TriCo Bancshares to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on TriCo Bancshares to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TriCo Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.80.

TriCo Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TCBK traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,134. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. TriCo Bancshares has a 1 year low of $37.41 and a 1 year high of $58.62.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.07. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 30.29%. The firm had revenue of $109.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.96 million. Analysts anticipate that TriCo Bancshares will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TriCo Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.79%.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TriCo Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriCo Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.