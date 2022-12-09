RMB Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 400,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,244,000. RMB Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of First Interstate BancSystem as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FIBK. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC grew its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 23.2% during the second quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 220,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,405,000 after purchasing an additional 41,468 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 26,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 885,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,752,000 after acquiring an additional 28,456 shares in the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the 1st quarter valued at $8,081,000. Finally, River Oaks Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 83,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total transaction of $1,324,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 963,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,563,748.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder James R. Scott, Jr. sold 3,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $178,193.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,768,062.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total transaction of $1,324,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 963,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,563,748.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,482 shares of company stock valued at $2,302,094. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem Stock Performance

First Interstate BancSystem stock traded down $0.49 on Friday, reaching $40.69. 1,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,284. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $46.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.71.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $291.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.74 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 16.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

First Interstate BancSystem Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. This is a positive change from First Interstate BancSystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FIBK shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem to $54.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Interstate BancSystem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.40.

First Interstate BancSystem Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Featured Articles

