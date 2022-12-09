RMB Capital Management LLC Purchases 6,303 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,303 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. TFC Financial Management lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 131.3% during the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.1% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 31.0% during the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $74,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $0.69 on Friday, hitting $180.15. 347,082 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,358,780. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.50 and a 52 week high of $227.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.01.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

