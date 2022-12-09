RMB Capital Management LLC Sells 138 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

RMB Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of AptarGroup worth $6,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC grew its position in AptarGroup by 58.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on AptarGroup from $112.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AptarGroup from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on AptarGroup in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on AptarGroup from $123.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.83.

AptarGroup Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of ATR traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.27. The stock had a trading volume of 848 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,247. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.65. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.23 and a 1-year high of $124.14.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $836.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.49 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.94%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Matthew L. Trerotola purchased 3,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $94.48 per share, for a total transaction of $299,501.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,633.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

