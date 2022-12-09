RMB Capital Management LLC Sells 246 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC)

RMB Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $8,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at RBC Bearings

In related news, Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $128,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,719,287. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.67, for a total value of $362,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,541,176.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $128,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,719,287. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $864,042. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RBC Bearings Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE RBC traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $219.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,689. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $152.90 and a fifty-two week high of $264.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.80, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.68.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.18. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The company had revenue of $369.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.32 million. Equities research analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on RBC shares. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price (up from $193.00) on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.14.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

Featured Articles

