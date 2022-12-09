Robert Carey Buys 20,000 Shares of Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) Stock

Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Rating) Director Robert Carey bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 842,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,843,357.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Robert Carey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 28th, Robert Carey bought 15,000 shares of Beyond Air stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $86,250.00.

On Friday, November 18th, Robert Carey bought 20,000 shares of Beyond Air stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.80 per share, for a total transaction of $116,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 16th, Robert Carey bought 10,000 shares of Beyond Air stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00.

Beyond Air stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.79. 139,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,602. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.18 million, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of -0.19. Beyond Air, Inc. has a one year low of $4.78 and a one year high of $11.76.

Beyond Air ( NASDAQ:XAIR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Beyond Air, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Beyond Air during the first quarter worth $94,000. Coombe Bender & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Air during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Air during the 3rd quarter valued at $163,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Beyond Air during the third quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Beyond Air by 14.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 4,042 shares in the last quarter. 16.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Beyond Air, Inc operates as a commercial medical device and biopharmaceutical company. The company engages in the development of LungFit platform, a nitric oxide generator and delivery system. It offers LungFit PH for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn. The company is also developing LungFit PRO for the treatment of viral lung infections, such as community-acquired viral pneumonia, including COVID-19, as well as bronchiolitis in hospitalized patients; and LungFit GO for the treatment of nontuberculous mycobacteria.

