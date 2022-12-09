Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad Sells 426 Shares

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.82, for a total transaction of $109,405.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,136,171.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of ROK stock opened at $257.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $29.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $248.28 and a 200-day moving average of $232.59. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $190.08 and a one year high of $354.99.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.10. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rockwell Automation

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 59.22%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROK. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 79.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $231.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $297.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.56.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

