Royal Bank of Canada Increases Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Price Target to C$36.00

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CBWBF. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Canadian Western Bank from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Sunday, December 4th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.56.

Canadian Western Bank Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CBWBF opened at $17.72 on Monday. Canadian Western Bank has a twelve month low of $15.70 and a twelve month high of $32.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.43.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

