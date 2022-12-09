Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC Has $225,000 Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,191,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,523,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,844 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,379,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,915,421,000 after buying an additional 3,016,611 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,829,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,775,525,000 after buying an additional 2,665,942 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,405,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,700,000 after buying an additional 797,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,673,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,049,000 after buying an additional 73,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have issued reports on ADM shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.
Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $92.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $50.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.84. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $63.04 and a one year high of $98.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.82.
Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $24.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 4.16%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.07%.
Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.
